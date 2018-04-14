Trial of Woman Accused of Father's Death Delayed

COLUMBIA (AP) -- The trial of a former Kansas City attorney accused of killing her father by forging documents while he was hospitalized has been delayed again.

Susan Elizabeth Van Note is charged with killing her father, William Van Note, in October 2010. He and his girlfriend, Sharon Dickson, were shot at their Lake of the Ozarks vacation home. He died four days later in a Columbia hospital after Susan Van Note showed doctors a durable power of health care document that prosecutors say was forged.

Dickson died at the couple's home, though no charges have been filed in her death.

The Lake Sun Leader reports a Boone County judge removed the case from the November calendar, citing a need for more preparation time. A new date has not been set.