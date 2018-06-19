Trial Over Rams Stadium Battle Begins in 2 Weeks

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Arbitration over the future of the St. Louis Rams is scheduled to begin in January, pitting the Rams, who want a much-improved football stadium, against the agency that runs the Edward Jones Dome, which wants a renewed lease.

The matter goes to arbitration January 14.

The St. Louis Convention and Visitors Commission, which runs the dome, and the Rams are at odds over bringing the dome up to top-tier status among the 31 NFL stadiums. Otherwise, the Rams could break their lease and potentially move after the 2014 season.

Kathleen Ratcliffe, president of the CVC told The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/Z1k9XK ) the CVC thinks it's important to have an NFL team in St. Louis and wants it to be the Rams.

The Rams declined comment.