Trial Pushed Back For Suspected Murderer

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A suspected serial killer's trial has been pushed back after his attorneys argued police were slow in turning over key evidence. Terry Blair will now go on trial in March instead of next month. Circuit Court Judge John R. O'Malley moved the date. Blair is charged with killing eight women in 2003 and 2004 and dumping their bodies in Kansas City neighborhoods frequented by drug addicts and prostitutes. Blair's attorneys had asked the judge to dismiss the murder charges or forbid the death penalty in the case. But the judge overruled those motions. Blair's lawyers say investigators were slow to turn over evidence. For example, they said videotape footage showing someone dumping one of the bodies has sat for three years at FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C.