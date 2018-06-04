Trial set for man who escaped Missouri jail cell

COLUMBIA - A man who was caught inside a suburban Cleveland nursing home after a escaping from a Missouri jail is preparing to stand trial.

Twenty-five-year-old Brian Adkison is scheduled to be tried Jan. 7 in Boone County on charges of forcing his way into a woman's home and raping her. His attorney couldn't immediately be reached by The Associated Press for comment Sunday.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that Adkison is accused of escaping in August 2013 from his Caldwell County Jail cell by climbing through the ceiling. Authorities say he was on the run for about a month before he was arrested in Cuyahoga County, Ohio.

Besides Boone and Caldwell counties, Adkison faces charges in five other Missouri counties. Those charges include kidnapping, domestic assault, burglary and tampering.