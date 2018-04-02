Trial Set For Neosho Shooter

NEOSHO (AP) - A trial date is set for a man charged in the Neosho church shooting that left three people dead. Court documents show Eiken Elam Saimon will go to trial on June 23rd of next year. He was in court Monday afternoon for a pre-trial conference. The 53-year-old Saimon is accused in the August 12th shooting deaths of three men, all pastors of a Micronesian congregation which met Sundays at First Congregational Church of Neosho. Saimon was a second cousin to one of the victims, Kernel Rehobson.