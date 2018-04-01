Trial Set for Teen Lighting Another on Fire

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) -- Jury selection is under way in the trial of a southeast Missouri teenager accused of squirting gasoline on another teen and setting him on fire.

Billy Joe Rasberry of Poplar Bluff is now 18. He was 16 in 2009 when he allegedly used a lighter to set a 15-year-old fire. The boy suffered second- and third degree burns on his stomach, chest, face, neck and arms and was hospitalized for nine days.

The Poplar Bluff Daily American Republic reports that Rasberry is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He was certified to stand trial as an adult.

Police say the incident happened during a confrontation between the two teens outside a convenience store.

Rasberry's attorney did not return a phone message seeking comment.