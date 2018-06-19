Trial Set in Deaths of Jefferson City Couple



JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A man accused of killing a Jefferson City couple three years ago will go on trial this month.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reported Thursday that 57-year-old David Hosier's trial for first-degree murder and other charges will begin Jan. 14. The jury will be chosen in Clay County and taken to Cole County for the trial.

Hosier is charged in the deaths of 61-year-old Rodney Gilpin and his wife, 45-year-old Angela Gilpin. They died in September 2009 after being shot several times in Angela Gilpin's Jefferson City apartment, a block from Hosier's home.

Investigators say Angela Gilpin had a romantic relationship with Hosier while separated from her husband, but the Gilpins were trying to reconcile. Angela Gilpin had sought an order of protection against Hosier.