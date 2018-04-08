Trial Starts for Man Accused of Killing Children in Mud

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Trial begins Monday for a 28-year-old St. Louis County man accused of suffocating his two young children on a muddy bank of the Mississippi River in 2004. Anthony Curtis Moore of Berkeley is charged with first-degree murder in the death of two-year-old daughter, Toni Moore, and her half-brother, ten-month-old Kanya Anderson. Authorities say the children were pushed down and held in the mud, near the Chain of Rocks Bridge in August of 2004. A muddy Moore was picked up by police a short time after the children were found. Moore opted for a bench trial, which means a judge will decide the case, not a jury. If convicted, he faces life in prison without parole.