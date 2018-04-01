Trial starts for woman accused of shaking baby

JEFFERSON CITY - A trial began Monday for the woman accused of shaking a baby at her in-home day care in 2010. This trial is to fight her prison sentence after a jury found her guilty of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child at her trial in March 2013.

The jury was sworn in Monday as Shelley Richter's trial began at 9 a.m. at the Cole County Circuit Court.

Richter is accused of shaking seven-month-old Lane Schaefer while babysitting him in August of 2010. Richter said she accidentally tripped over another child and dropped Lane. When he became limp, Richter said she called a neighbor before calling 911 or his family. Prosecutors in her trial last year argued Lane's injuries, which include blindness and trouble performing basic motor funcitions, stem from being shaken.

Currently, Richter faces a seven-year prison sentence.