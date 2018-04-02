Triple murder suspect weds 'essential' witness against him

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City man charged in the shooting deaths of three people, including his 1-year-old son, has married the woman who said she witnessed the killings.

Jackson County prosecutors said they believe the marriage was intended to prevent Shellana Victoria Davis from testifying against Joseph L. Nelson because of the state's spousal privilege law.

Nelson is charged with killing his former girlfriend, their son and the woman's current boyfriend in September.

The Kansas City Star reports court documents indicate Davis told police she saw him shoot the victims after he argued with his former girlfriend, 17-year-old Bianca Fletcher. He then allegedly shot the other two victims to eliminate witnesses.

The state said in court documents that Davis' witness account was the basis for the felony charges against Nelson.