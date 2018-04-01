Triple shooting leaves three hospitalized

COLUMBIA - Three people were hospitalized early Sunday morning following a triple shooting at Ruckus Bar and Grill.

Police officers arrived at the scene just after 1 a.m. and found a crowd fleeing the area.

The preliminary investigation found that multiple people pulled out firearms and shot at each other while in the parking lot of Ruckus.

The injuries are considered non life-threatening.

The Columbia Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact them at (573) 874-7652, or call CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.