Trooper: 2 killed by semitrailer along Oklahoma turnpike

MIAMI, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said two people from Missouri died after they were hit by a semitrailer following a separate accident.

Troopers said three vehicles were traveling east on the Will Rogers Turnpike near Miami on Saturday morning when a truck broke down. They said 44-year-old Howard Shelton and 45-year-old Celeste Shelton of Miller, Missouri, were in a car that struck the disabled truck.

Troopers said the pair exited their car before the semitrailer crashed into them. They died at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the semitrailer were treated for injuries at an area hospital and released. No charges were reported.

The driver and the passenger of the truck were uninjured.