Trooper involved in car accident, sustains minor injuries

MOBERLY -A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper was involved in a car accident Wednesday with a passenger car. Both cars were in the driving lane when the passenger car slowed to avoid hitting a dog in the roadway.

The trooper hit the rear of the passenger car and both cars were totaled. Damages to the trooper's car were estimated at $10,000.

The driver of the passenger car was flown by helicopter to University Hospital with moderate injuries while the trooper was taken to University Hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.

The crash is being investigated by Missouri State Highway Police Patrol crash team. Sgt. Brent Bernhardt, from Troop B, said it's standard protocol when investigating trooper involved crash injuries.

Bernhardt said the trooper will return to work as soon as he is released from the hospital and Troop B will conduct an internal investigation.