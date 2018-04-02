Trooper Proposes Curfew in Mexico

"It's not that these are bad kids necessarily," Hitchcock said. "But my plea is to go to the heart of the issue, which is to encourage parental participation in the child's life. And I see that lacking in a lot of these kids that are running around with nothing to do late at night."

Hitchcock's 14-year-old son, Westin, thinks a curfew is the city's responsibility.

His father has proposed that children less than 15 who are out without their parents would be required to be indoors by 10 p.m. except for kids who work. Mexico's mayor said the curfew issue has come up before, but the council is not sure if the city will do anything about it.

Alana Lurten, 13, is from a Missouri city that has a curfew, so she prefers Mexico.

"I'd rather live here," she said. "You can stay out later."

Chelsea Hood, 15, said a curfew might help reduce vandalism.

"I think that it helps," she explained. "But I think it should be a little bit later because kids want to have fun."

Officer Hitchcock hopes the city will review the issue and then pass a curfew.