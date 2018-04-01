Trooper says weather contributed to deadly Camden Co. accident

CAMDEN COUNTY - An accident on U.S. 54 left one woman dead and another injured, and troopers said weather may have contributed to the crash.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said 23-year-old Brooke Hunt of Macks Creek was driving westbound on U.S. 54 around noon Sunday just west of County Club Drive when she lost control of her vehicle and crossed the center line, crashing into an oncoming car.

According to the highway patrol, ambulances took Hunt to Lake Regional Hospital. Doctors pronounced Hunt dead shortly after she arrived at the hospital. The report said the driver of the second vehicle, 21-year-old Mandy Duncan of Camdenton, suffered minor injuries in the crash and refused medical attention at the scene.

The report said both drivers were wearing seat belts.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Kettenbach said the snowy weather and heavy traffic could have both contributed to the accident.