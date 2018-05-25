Trooper worried about mistakes, job amid drowning

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Newly released records showed a Missouri Highway Patrol trooper expressed concerns in a call to a supervisor that he might have made mistakes after an Iowa man drowned in custody.

The Kansas City Star reported it obtained a video recording of the call from the Missouri State Highway Patrol as part of a massive records release.

The release came after a special prosecutor decided last week that Trooper Anthony Piercy wouldn't face criminal charges in the death of Brandon Ellingson. The 20-year-old drowned May 31 as Piercy was transporting him from the Lake of the Ozarks on suspicion of boating while intoxicated.

Responding patrol boats captured Piercy talking. At one point, Piercy apologized and said he "probably did a bunch of things wrong."