Troopers Ordered To Check Immigration Status

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Governor Blunt is ordering Missouri's state troopers to check the immigration status of everyone they arrest. Blunt's order covers the Highway Patrol, the Water Patrol and the Capitol Police. Those agencies are directed to enter an agreement with the federal government, to enforce the nation's immigration laws. Anyone found to be in the country illegally could be taken to one of eleven federal detention facilities in Missouri. Federal immigration agents would take over from there. But the order could also cover people who are stopped but might otherwise not be arrested. A Highway Patrol spokesman says troopers would check anyone they suspect of being an illegal immigrant. But he also says there has to be reasonable suspicion.