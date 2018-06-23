Troopers Pounce on Pounds of Pot

AP-MO--Pot Bust Troopers find 240 pounds of pot in truck ODESSA, Mo. (AP) -- Authorities say two men are expected to be charged in Lafayette County after a marijuana bust. Missouri troopers say they stopped a truck at a weigh station along Interstate 70 because of an equipment violation. But they discovered 240 pounds of marijuana hidden in the truck. Troopers say bricks of pot were wrapped in laundry detergent to cover up the distinctive smell. (KCTV) (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-02-07-06 0904EST