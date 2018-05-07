Troopers: Texting leads to Highway 54 rollover crash, fire

MILLER COUNTY - A Jefferson City woman flipped her car over several times on Highway 54 Saturday night after being distracted by a text message, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

In an MSHP report, troopers said 22-year-old Ashley M. Bond was driving eastbound near Cave Drive, south of Eldon, at around 8 p.m. when she was distracted by reading the message.

Troopers said Bond ran off the left side of the road in her 2003 Ford Focus, crossed the westbound lanes, continued off the north side of the highway down an embankment, overturning several times. Bond's vehicle then caught fire.

Bond suffered moderate injuries as a result of the crash, according to the patrol. Medics transported her to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.

Troopers said Bond had no passengers in her vehicle and no other vehicles were involved in the crash. She was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.