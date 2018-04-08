Troops Could Return Home

There are a lot of quiet National Guard armories in Missouri while many of the state's troops serve in Iraq. There are about 1,800 Air and Army National Guard troops from Missouri deployed around the world.

"We're on a set pattern for when you're going to go over, for how long, and when you're coming back. So as of right now, all of our soldiers, there's been no change in the rotation," said National Guard Sgt. Terresa Amos.

The Pentagon added 30,000 troops to those already serving in Iraq. After the Iraqi elections, the Pentagon says it plans to bring 30,000 troops home over time.

"I think that the troops need to come home as soon as possible 'cause it's their country," said Columbia resident Martin Spilker.

Another Columbia resident, Andrew Crawford, also thinks some troops should come home. "I think it might be a fair deal, withdrawing 30,000 after the elections. We sent 30,000 anyway. It makes sense to go back to the original number."

Plans to reduce the number of deployed troops over time depends on smooth elections.

For security reasons, the military won't announce which troops are coming home until they land on American soil.