Trophy Time at State Tournaments

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The fall high school sports season is nearing trophy time.-The Rock Bridge girls tennis team play semifinals on Thursday.-They were shutout by St. Joseph's Academy, 5-0. Rock Bridge got swept in all three doubles mathces and couldn't win a set from the perennial state power. The team, beating Kirkwood 5-1, won third place. They finished the season 21-2 and third place in the state.Jefferson City and Westran play in the softball state semifinals on Friday.