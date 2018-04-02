Troubled St. Joseph district hires interim superintendent

ST. JOSEPH, (AP) - The St. Joseph School District has chosen an interim superintendent to lead the district as it responds to a highly critical audit.

District officials announced Thursday that Robert Newhart will be interim superintendent, beginning July 1. Newhart currently is superintendent of the Princeton school district. He has also been superintendent in Lexington and Polo.

The St. Joseph-News Press reports he will work on a one-year contract.

Newhart will takes over as the district is recovering from a state audit in February that rated the district "poor" after finding 17 areas of concern. The audit led to some administrators resigning, being fired or being reassigned.

He will replace Fred Czerwonka, who resigned last month after the board had begun efforts to fire him.