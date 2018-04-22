Truck burns behind Aldi on Green Meadows Road
COLUMBIA - Heavy flames billowed right behind the Aldi on Green Meadows Road Sunday as fire destroyed a delivery truck.
Several people reported seeing the thick black smoke from up to a mile away.
Jerry Jenkins, Assistant Chief of the Columbia Fire Department, told KOMU 8 the flames from the truck blew over to the west side of the building causing fire damage within. Jenkins was unclear about the extent of the damage to the building, but estimated the price of the overall damage in the thousands.
Jenkins reported there were no injuries, and that all operations went smoothly.
The exact cause of what started the fire is still unknown. The department told KOMU 8 they would issue a release in the coming 24 hours with more information.
More News
Grid
List
MEXICO, Mo. – Approximately one year after President Trump took office, the lives of DACA recipients hang in the balance.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The official weather station on the MU's Campus at Sanborn Field is “completely destroyed” after a vandalism incident... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Heavy flames billowed right behind the Aldi on Green Meadows Road Sunday as fire destroyed a delivery truck.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Area Earth Day Festival featured local vendors, food trucks and live music Sunday. The festival... More >>
in
BOONVILLE - An electronic music festival by the name "Boonphoria" has attendees wondering if the event was just a money... More >>
in
ELDON - Flags are at half staff all throughout Miller County, as residents honor the life of Deputy Casey Shoemate.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A local organization sought to raise awareness about renewable energy by having people exert some. Renew Missouri,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Friday was the anniversary of the Columbine shooting, and on Saturday, members of the Jefferson City community... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R- Harrisonville announced the winner of her annual congressional art competition Saturday afternoon. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Community members took laps around the MizzouRec Saturday to raise money for Relay For Life of Mizzou’s main event,... More >>
in
LAKE OZARK - For the past five years, Osage Heritage Elementary has hosted a Color Run to raise funds for... More >>
in
CLAYTON (AP) — A former St. Louis-area teacher will be on five years of probation for having sex with a... More >>
in
UNIVERSITY CITY (AP) — A former St. Louis-area day care teaching assistant has been found guilty of molesting a 5-year-old... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY -- Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 100 block of E. Ashley St. at 11:08 p.m.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri legislators approved numerous changes Thursday to local elections, including allowing voters to request absentee ballots... More >>
in
MILLER COUNTY - Casey Shoemate, a 26-year-old Miller County sheriff's deputy, died Friday night after colliding head-on with another vehicle... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Retailer Sears will close its Columbia Mall store this summer because the location has become unprofitable. Sears Director... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- A local non-profit organization, Columbia Access Television, hosted a 24-hour film contest that started Friday at 5:30 pm. ... More >>
in