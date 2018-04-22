Truck burns behind Aldi on Green Meadows Road

COLUMBIA - Heavy flames billowed right behind the Aldi on Green Meadows Road Sunday as fire destroyed a delivery truck.

Several people reported seeing the thick black smoke from up to a mile away.

Jerry Jenkins, Assistant Chief of the Columbia Fire Department, told KOMU 8 the flames from the truck blew over to the west side of the building causing fire damage within. Jenkins was unclear about the extent of the damage to the building, but estimated the price of the overall damage in the thousands.

Jenkins reported there were no injuries, and that all operations went smoothly.

The exact cause of what started the fire is still unknown. The department told KOMU 8 they would issue a release in the coming 24 hours with more information.