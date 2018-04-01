Truck Catches Fire at Gas Station

COLUMBIA - A truck caught fire while parked at the pumps of a local gas station Monday night.

The owner of the vehicle, Rolando Barry, had taken his beloved pickup truck out for its first drive in nearly a year at around 6 p.m. After installing new brake lines two hours prior to the incident, Barry drove to the Break Time gas station on East Broadway. As Barry prepared to pump gas, another customer notified him that his car was on fire. The gas station clerk quickly shut off the pumps as other customers were cleared from the scene.

The Columbia Fire Department was notified around 6:15 p.m. and stayed for nearly a half hour to extinguish the fire. The fire spread from underneath the passenger side of the vehicle to the hood before rescue crews were able to completely extinguish it.

Barry believes the fire was sparked between the fresh brake fluid and the heat eminating from his vehicle's 4-wheel-drive. After sitting idle for about a year, Barry said that his truck's 4-wheel-drive was stuck when he first turned it on as well as when he arrived at Break Time, resulting in excess heat.

"And so now, my baby's gone," Barry said.

Fortunately, no one was injured by the flames. The only casualties of the fire are Barry's truck and his iPhone.