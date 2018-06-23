Truck Crashes into Columbia Home

COLUMBIA - A truck crashed into a house early Saturday evening in northern Columbia.

The Columbia Fire Department responded to the crash on Mexico Gravel Road. Neighbors told KOMU 8 the woman who lives at the house with her great-granddaughter was at church when the white Toyota Tacoma backed into the house.

Skila Boschulte lives nearby. She said she saw the driver standing in his garage before the accident.

"Next thing I know he's up in this lady's house" she said.

Boschulte said she saw firefighters help the driver out of his truck and walked him to an ambulance. Columbia firefighters worked to rebuild the framework destroyed by the accident Saturday night. The cause of the accident is under investigation.