Truck Driver Bound Over in Double Fatal Wreck

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - A man whose tractor-trailer truck slammed into three vehicles in southwest Missouri in March will stand trial for the deaths of two men in the wreck.

Lei Sun is charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the March 27 accident on U.S. 60 near Republic. Sun's truck pushed the cars of the two victims into another semitrailer truck that had stopped at a light.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Sun's attorney argued during a court hearing Wednesday that the crash was a tragic accident and did not deserve criminal charges.

Prosecutors argued that Sun had driven too many hours, didn't apply his truck's brakes at all and was speeding before the accident.

The truck was owned by California-based Daniel Orchard Transportation and leased to Ark Group Inc.