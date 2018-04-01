Truck Driver Sentenced for I-70 Crash

COLUMBIA (AP) - A truck driver will serve three years in prison for a crash that killed two people on Interstate 70 last year in Columbia. Sixty-two-year-old Carl West of Novinger pleaded guilty in April to two counts of involuntary manslaughter. The crash happened in April of 2006 near an exit in eastern Columbia. Police records showed that West was driving too fast for conditions and wasn't paying attention when his 18-wheeler rear-ended another semi. The accident caused a chain reaction with two passenger vehicles. Motorists John Ferkel of St. Peters, Missouri, and Cheryl Card of Lincoln, Nebraska, were killed. Both families have filed wrongful-death lawsuits against West. Boone County Circuit Judge Gene Hamilton sentenced West to three years on both counts, to be served concurrently. The judge rejected requests to place West on probation.