Truck Drivers Must Retake Driving Test

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - About 2,000 truck drivers will have to retake their commercial driving tests because they got licenses without Missouri examiners watching them drive. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the highway patrol is investigating an examination office in Sikeston that the state decertified and closed last April. The office was operated by Commercial Driving Academy, a private company licensed by the state. In Missouri, testing for commercial driver's licenses is done by third-party operators and offices operated by the patrol. The state said in a letter that examiners at the office had been approving applicants "within a short period of their arrival without any testing being administered." State and federal laws require that applicants for commercial driver's licenses have to drive a truck before an examiner to get a license.