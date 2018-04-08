Truck Line Buys Company

JOPLIN (AP) - Trucking company Contract Freighters Inc. of Joplin is being purchased by a California-based transportation company for $750 million. Executives said Monday that CFI will become part of Con-way Inc. CFI's senior management will remain after the sale to Con-way is complete. The new company will have more than $500 million in annual revenues from trucking freight. Con-way said it will integrate both trucking lines into one more efficient fleet. CFI's existing terminals will stay open, including the one in Joplin.