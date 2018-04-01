Truck Matches Hit-And-Run That Killed Boy

TROY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says it has a truck that is a possible match for the one that struck and killed an 11-year-old Lincoln County boy in a hit-and-run accident.Authorities say evidence seized from the gray pickup will determine if it's the vehicle involved in the accident Saturday night that killed Travis Scott. The driver of the truck has been questioned but has not been arrested.Travis was crossing Highway 47 in Hawk Point when he was struck by a truck. Witnesses say the truck then sped away.