Truck Runs Through Salon

ST. LOUIS (AP)- Police are trying to find a driver who crashed a trailer into a beauty salon last night. St. Louis Police say a truck carrying a trailer loaded old washing machines and other appliances slammed into the Parson Beauty Salon Center around 6 p.m. KMOV News reports the salon had customers inside, but no injuries were reported. The truck was reported as traveling at high speeds where it slammed right through the salon's brick wall. Salon owner Marie Parson said she emptied her business of valuables so they wouldn't be stolen last night. No one saw the truck driver, who fled the accident scene.