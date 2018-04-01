Trudging the Wet Trails

COLUMBIA - Water-logged trails may be putting a damper on your morning bike, hike or run. Last night we reported standing water on Columbia trails. Early morning rain has made it even worse.

Runners, walkers and bikers should take caution today.

Trails including Grindstone, Hinkson, Katy and the MKT trail have some water-logged spots.

In addition to standing water the gravel on the trails is a bit sloshy.

So, if you plan to use the trails today, it might be useful to be aware of the slippery ground.