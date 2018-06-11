True/False announces recipient of True Vision Award

COLUMBIA - The True/False Film Fest announced Tuesday the recipient of this year's True Vision Award.

The award will go to Adam Curtis in honor of his achievement and contribution to the field of nonfiction filmmaking. Curtis will showcase his newest film "Bitter Lake" at True/False which will take place March 5-8 in downtown Columbia.

The True Vision Award is the only award given out at the film fest. This is the 12th year it will be awarded.

