True/False Fans Attend Festival Despite Winter Weather

COLUMBIA - Freezing rain, sleet and ice did not stop True/False fans from enjoying the last day of the festival. Movie lovers from all across the country lined up Sunday morning to watch more documentaries.

RagTag Cinema and the Globe Theater were pretty empty Sunday morning but started to get more crowded at noon. Linsey McMurry, assistant venue captain at Rag Tag, says although attendance has been much lower than on the other days, more moviegoers are expected to come in later throughout the day.

"Sunday is always a little bit different since people are so tired. There are a little bit more no-shows than usual on Sunday morning so I think the weather probably extenuated people's desire to stay in bed from past days. A lot different from the other days, we were bursting at the seems Friday and Saturday and Thursday, today it's still early but we were a little bit slower today," said McMurry.

But despite the winter storm warning in mid-Missouri this weekend, some attendants were excited to watch the last documentaries and did not worry too much about the weather.

"It's been fine. We are in a hotel close and this is such a small town so no issues. We had to be careful on the sidewalks this morning because it is a little slippy and very cold, but we have no issues because of the weather," said Douglas Kivatt who is attending the festival for the third year and signed up for nearly 19 movies.

"Once I am done with the festival I will figure out a way to get home," said Felicia Michelle Lang who travelled to the festival from Fulton.

But others didn't want to take the risk and decided to leave earlier.

"We are forgoing our tickets we had today because it's already like a seven-hour drive, today there are going to be probably like 10 hours, so we got to get home for the Oscars," said Daniel Pecora, who attended the festival for the first time this year.

True/False Film Fest started in 2004 and has become one of the most well regarded documentary film festivals in the country. Now in their 11th year in Columbia, organizers said they sold more than 43,000 tickets last year and expect to sell more this year. Columbia received an estimated $1 million in revenue from the weekend in 2013.