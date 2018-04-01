True/False Film Fest Kicks Off With Masquerade Gala

COLUMBIA - The True/False Film Fest kicked off Thursday with a masquerade gala at the Missouri Theater.

People were encouraged to dress up in the masquerade theme. The True/False website said, "Don your black tie, little black dress, or go for your most outrageous ensemble."

True/False patron Susan Skelding dressed up in a mask for the opening of the fest. Skelding also had to travel across several states to get to there.

"I came out here from Durham, North Carolina to support True/False in their endeavor to bring new films to the public, and in sponsorship of documentary film making everywhere."

In 2013 ticket sales surpassed 43,500, a ten-fold increase from the first year of the festival in 2003.

The festival runs from the Feb. 27 until March 2 and features more than 45 documentary films.