True/False Film Festival Announces Screening Schedule
COLUMBIA - The True/False Film Festival announced the 2013 event's list of featured films today. Here is the complete list:
The Act of Killing
After Tiller
The Ascent of Man (shorts)
Blackfish
Boys & Their Toys (shorts)
The Captain and His Pirate
Computer Chess
Crash Reel
Cutie and the Boxer
David Holzman's Diary
Dirty Wars
The Expedition to the End of the World
The Fall
Garden of Eden
The Gatekeepers
I Am Breathing
The Institute
The Last Station
Leviathan
Lost & Found (shorts)
The Machine Which Makes Everything Disappear
Manhunt
The Moo Man
No
Northern Light
Pandora's Promise
Pussy Riot
Secret Screening Blue
Secret Screening Gold
Secret Screening Green
Secret Screening Orange
Secret Screening Red
Secret Screening Silver
Sleepless Nights
Stories We Tell
Sweetgrass
These Birds Walk
Twenty Feet From Stardom
The Village at the End of the World
Which Way Is the Front Line from Here? The Life and Time of Tim Hetherington
Who Is Dayani Cristal?
Winter Go Away!
The festival will take place in Columbia from February 28th through March 3rd. You can visit truefalse.org for more information.