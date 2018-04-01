True-False Wraps Up

COLUMBIA - Lines wrapped around theaters in downtown Columbia for the last chance to see a number of flims.

Attendance has been on the rise since True-False began.



"Its a lot bigger. The first year we had about forty-four hundred people attend. This year there were about 27,000, we think...We are still totaling numbers." said David Wilson, True-False co-founder.

Even with the constant growth in numbers of attendees, it is still important to have that hometown atmosphere.



"Growth at true false is tricky...We want to be a four day festival, we want to be walkable and contained and the passes did ultimately sell out, but it wasn't until the very end i think. We had the right number of passes."

the public was in agreement." said Megan Mazzei, a volunteer.

Although this is only the eighth year Columbia has hosted True-False, it is becoming well known and one of the largest. Plans for next year will be made after a couple days of rest for those working True-False.