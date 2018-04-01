"Truman Day" to Close Some Missouri Government Offices

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Many state agencies and some local government offices are closed Monday to commemorate "Truman Day." The state holiday Monday recognizes President Harry Truman, who was raised in Missouri. Among other things, the office closures will affect when people receive their unemployment benefits.

Although the holiday is recognized on Monday, the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations says benefits normally paid on Tuesday won't go out until Wednesday. Processing of unemployment claims will also be delayed at least one day.

Some driver's license offices will also be closed Monday. People can check whether their local office will be observing Truman Day by going to the Department of Revenue's website.