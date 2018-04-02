Truman Medical Center sets aside plans for grocery

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Truman Medical Center is abandoning its plans for a healthy-foods grocery near the hospital.

The Kansas City Star reports that Truman officials had planned on developing a full-service supermarket on nearby land to address the "food desert" in the urban core and provide better food choices for hospital patients.

The city transferred the land in March 2013. But the $11.5 million project encountered challenges and delays in getting needed state tax credits and private donations.

Now Truman says it hopes to provide healthy-cooking and eating programs at a planned Sun Fresh grocery in the general neighborhood.

Truman President and CEO Charlie Shields said Friday there are other uses for the land that will also benefit the city.