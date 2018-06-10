Truman's Terrace new MU tailgating spot

COLUMBIA - Tiger fans will have a new place to tailgate this fall when Truman's Terrace, located on the southeast side of Memorial Stadium, opens for the 2014 football season.

The area, formerly known as the Amphitheater at Mizzou, will be terraced into a tiered hillside and will be available for individuals and groups to hold pre- and post-game parties.

Truman's Terrace will be a "specially-ticketed" area, meaning only people with tickets to the game will be allowed.

It will be open two hours before kickoff and an hour after the end of a game.

Individual memberships to the area will cost $200, and the area will include a buffet and cash-only bar, along with a TV viewing area and musical performance stage.

A private tent package is available for groups of 25-50 and will include a reserved tented tailgate space with tables, chairs and a catered meal with non-alcoholic beverages included.