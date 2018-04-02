Truman State Baseball Team Investigated for Hazing

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. (AP) -- Kirksville police say the entire Truman State baseball team is being investigated in an alleged hazing incident.

Police say the hazing occurred last weekend and involved alcohol. It was reported Monday by Truman State's athletic director, Jerry Wollmering.

Deputy Chief Tim King says no one has been arrested or charged. The Kansas City Star reports that King said all 19 players on the team were involved.

The university said in a statement that it would not comment because of the ongoing investigation.

Bulldogs baseball coach Dan Davis told The Kirksville Daily Express that no action would be taken against any players until the investigation concludes.