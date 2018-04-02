Truman State Baseball Team Investigated for Hazing

6 years 6 months 4 weeks ago Friday, September 02 2011 Sep 2, 2011 Friday, September 02, 2011 2:59:00 PM CDT September 02, 2011 in Baseball
By: Associated Press

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. (AP) -- Kirksville police say the entire Truman State baseball team is being investigated in an alleged hazing incident.

Police say the hazing occurred last weekend and involved alcohol. It was reported Monday by Truman State's athletic director, Jerry Wollmering.

Deputy Chief Tim King says no one has been arrested or charged. The Kansas City Star reports that King said all 19 players on the team were involved.

The university said in a statement that it would not comment because of the ongoing investigation.

Bulldogs baseball coach Dan Davis told The Kirksville Daily Express that no action would be taken against any players until the investigation concludes.

 

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 25°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
2am 25°
3am 26°
4am 26°
5am 26°