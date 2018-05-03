Truman State creates new scholarship to honor a student's life

KIRKSVILLE (AP) - A new scholarship at Truman State University will honor the life of a student who died Oct. 7 while studying abroad.

The Kirksville Daily Express reports that 20-year-old Mackenzie McDermott died in Spain from an adrenal condition. She had hoped to become a writer.

The Truman State University Foundation created the Mackenzie Kathleen McDermott Memorial Scholarship Fund for aspiring writers at the university. The Ruby Tuesday restaurant in Kirksville is donating 20 percent of food purchases made Thursday to the fund. McDermott worked at the restaurant while in school.