Truman State to Drop Men's Golf, Cut Some Scholarships

7 years 3 months 1 week ago Tuesday, March 01 2011 Mar 1, 2011 Tuesday, March 01, 2011 10:25:32 AM CST March 01, 2011 in Continuous News
Source: Associated Press
By: Posted by: Rachel Rice

KIRKSVILLE (AP) - Reductions in state funding are forcing a Missouri university to drop one sports program and discontinue scholarships for several others.

Truman State University says it will discontinue men's golf following the spring season. The Kirksville-based university also will no longer offer future athletic scholarships for men's tennis, men's swimming, wrestling and baseball.

Athletics director Jerry Wollmering says the cuts are the result of a 5.2 percent reduction in state funding this year and an anticipated 7 percent cut for the next school year. The university has had men's golf as an intercollegiate sport since 1933.

Scholarships currently awarded for men's swimming, wrestling and baseball will be honored for as long as current students receiving those scholarships remain on the teams.

More News

Grid
List

Boat fire at Lake of the Ozarks leaves two with burns
Boat fire at Lake of the Ozarks leaves two with burns
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - A boat fire burned two passengers at Lake of the Ozarks Friday night. The... More >>
32 minutes ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 2:41:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Four in custody after another Miller County drug bust
Four in custody after another Miller County drug bust
MILLER COUNTY - Four people were taken into custody Thursday after the Miller County Sheriff's Office and the Mid-Missouri Drug... More >>
1 hour ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 1:59:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Report finds support for bringing young people, seniors together
Report finds support for bringing young people, seniors together
SILVER SPRING, Md. - A nationwide poll found Americans overwhelmingly support caring for children and older adults in the same... More >>
5 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 9:47:00 AM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Plea will stand for man who killed 6-year-old boy with Down Syndrome
Plea will stand for man who killed 6-year-old boy with Down Syndrome
COLUMBIA - A guilty plea by the man who admitted killing 6-year-old Dayne Hathman will stand, a judge ruled Friday.... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 Friday, June 08, 2018 10:30:00 PM CDT June 08, 2018 in News

Ex-Gov. Greitens' lawyers bill Missouri $150,000
Ex-Gov. Greitens' lawyers bill Missouri $150,000
KANSAS CITY (AP) - Attorneys who represented the office of former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens during a legislative investigation have... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 Friday, June 08, 2018 8:15:42 PM CDT June 08, 2018 in News

Columbia Police Department celebrates retirement of K-9 Raf
Columbia Police Department celebrates retirement of K-9 Raf
COLUMBIA - After seven years of dedicated service to the Columbia Police Department, K-9 Raf is retiring, the CPD said.... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 Friday, June 08, 2018 6:16:00 PM CDT June 08, 2018 in News

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to tour state
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to tour state
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike Parson will tour Missouri next week to hear from community leaders as he... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 Friday, June 08, 2018 5:46:00 PM CDT June 08, 2018 in News

Robbery suspect on the loose
Robbery suspect on the loose
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Police Department are currently searching for a suspect who fled a robbery crime scene on foot. ... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 Friday, June 08, 2018 3:59:00 PM CDT June 08, 2018 in News

Columbia vigil looks to gather support for upcoming summit with North Korea
Columbia vigil looks to gather support for upcoming summit with North Korea
COLUMBIA - A vigil is taking place on Saturday at the post office downtown to show support for U.S. efforts... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 Friday, June 08, 2018 3:36:00 PM CDT June 08, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Special prosecutor says time ran out on re-charging Greitens
UPDATE: Special prosecutor says time ran out on re-charging Greitens
KANSAS CITY - The special prosecutor who decided not to re-file an invasion of privacy charge against former Governor Eric... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 Friday, June 08, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 08, 2018 in News

A Boonville bridge will be under construction this summer
A Boonville bridge will be under construction this summer
BOONVILLE - Demolition is something many Boonville residents have been talking about. MODOT announced Wednesday they will be contracting... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 Friday, June 08, 2018 3:01:00 PM CDT June 08, 2018 in News

Increased suicide rates prompt local activism
Increased suicide rates prompt local activism
COLUMBIA - Following the deaths of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will host its... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 Friday, June 08, 2018 1:48:00 PM CDT June 08, 2018 in News

Police: Suspect left scene after crashing into food bank
Police: Suspect left scene after crashing into food bank
COLUMBIA - A vehicle crashed into The Food Bank on Vandiver Drive Thursday night causing about $25,000 of damage, according... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 Friday, June 08, 2018 1:41:00 PM CDT June 08, 2018 in News

Teens more likely to consider suicide during school year, study finds
Teens more likely to consider suicide during school year, study finds
SEDALIA - Ralph Garrigus sorted through about one hundred pictures of his daughter, Riley, and their family. He picked up... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 Friday, June 08, 2018 12:27:00 PM CDT June 08, 2018 in News

Community radio station seeks to break Guinness World Record
Community radio station seeks to break Guinness World Record
COLUMBIA – Community radio station KOPN hopes to break the record for most radio interviews in 24 hours. The challenge... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 Friday, June 08, 2018 2:56:00 AM CDT June 08, 2018 in News

Down syndrome support is the goal for one Columbia mother
Down syndrome support is the goal for one Columbia mother
COLUMBIA - Having a child with Down syndrome is motivating one mother to help connect and provide resources to other... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 Friday, June 08, 2018 2:55:00 AM CDT June 08, 2018 in News

Aspen Dental offers free dental services to veterans
Aspen Dental offers free dental services to veterans
JEFFERSON CITY - On Saturday, June 9, Aspen Dental will be giving back to those who served our country. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 Friday, June 08, 2018 2:00:00 AM CDT June 08, 2018 in News

Mobile home fire kills 5 children, injures woman
Mobile home fire kills 5 children, injures woman
LEBANON - Five children are dead and a woman is injured after a mobile home fire Wednesday. The fire happened... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 07 2018 Jun 7, 2018 Thursday, June 07, 2018 5:53:00 PM CDT June 07, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 89°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
4pm 91°
5pm 92°
6pm 87°
7pm 86°