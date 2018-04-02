Truman VA Hospital hosts prisoner of war ceremony

BOONE COUNTY - Truman VA Hospital held a recognition ceremony for former and current prisoners of war Friday. The 34 year-old ceremony aims to remember the sacrifices and service of POW. Five former veterans attended the event whom all are humbled to have received recognition. Some said, they don't think they truly deserve the honor.

Upon returing from war, each veteran receives monthly compensation as well as health and financial benefits. Currently there are 28 POW left in the mid-Missouri area.