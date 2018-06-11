Trump arrives in Israel for second stop of tour

By: The Associated Press

Tel Aviv (AP) - President Donald Trump is opening his first visit to Israel as president.

Air Force One touched down in Tel Aviv Monday morning. Israel is the second leg of Trump's first foreign trip, an ambitious five-stop swing through the Middle East and Europe.

The president will meet Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He'll also visit the Church of the Holy Sepulchre and the Western Wall, an important Jewish holy site.

On Tuesday, Trump will meet Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. White House advisers have downplayed the prospects of a breakthrough on the jumpstarting the Middle East peace process during the president's trip.

From Israel, Trump will head to the Vatican for an audience with Pope Francis. He'll close his trip with summit meetings in Brussels and Sicily.