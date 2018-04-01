Trump calls for optimism in spite of warnings of danger

WASHINGTON D.C. - President Donald Trump is challenging Congress to make good on a long-standing promise to fix the immigration system.

In his first State of the Union address, Trump also warned that deadly gangs, drugs and violent immigrants are threatening the American way of life. Yet he called for optimism amid a growing economy and gave himself credit for it.

Trump cast the debate over immigration as a battle between heroes and villains, leaning heavily on the personal stories of White House guests in the crowd. He praised a law enforcement agent who arrested more than 100 gang members, and he recognized the families of two alleged gang victims.

He also spoke with foreboding of catastrophic dangers from abroad, warning that North Korea would "very soon" threaten the U.S. with nuclear-tipped missiles.