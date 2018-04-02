Trump intends to appoint Greitens to council of governors

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — President Donald Trump says he intends to appoint Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens to the Council of Governors.

A White House news release Monday said Trump wants to appoint Greitens and six other governors from Oklahoma, Connecticut, Montana, Minnesota, Alaska and Florida to the 10-member council.

Greitens is the only newly-elected governor on the list. But he frequently touts connections and conversations with the president and Vice President Mike Pence on social media.

The Council of Governors was created in 2010 and is tasked with advising the president on the National Guard of the states, homeland defense and civil support.

Former Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon was appointed by Barack Obama to serve a 2-year term on the council in 2014.