Trump issues new warning to North Korea

WASHINGTON, D.C. - President Donald Trump said North Korea "better get their act together or they are going to be in trouble like few nations have ever been in trouble."

Trump addressed reporters before a security briefing with top advisors in New Jersey, where he is on vacation.

He said he may not have been "tough enough" earlier this week when he warned North Korea it would face retaliation with "fire and fury" over threats against the U.S.

Since the "fire and fury" comments, North Korea has threatened to launch a salvo of ballistic missles into the waters off the U.S. territory of Guam, which hosts 7,000 U.S. military personnel. It would be North Korea's most provocative missile launch to date.