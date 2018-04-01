Trump Receives Saudi Arabia's Highest Civilian Honor

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — President Donald Trump received the nation's highest civilian honor from Saudi King Salman.

The king placed the Collar of Abdulaziz Al Saud around Trump's neck at a ceremony at the Royal Court in Riyadh.

The event's host declared Trump was being honored for "his quest to enhance security and stability in the region and around the world."

The honor has also been bestowed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, British Prime Minister Theresa May and Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama.

Trump was joined by first lady Melania Trump and several senior White House aides who were interspersed with Saudi officials throughout the grand ballroom where the event was held.