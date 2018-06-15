Trump's first foreign trip has high stakes at each stop

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's maiden international trip, a five-stop marathon across the Middle East and Europe, has long loomed as a crucial first test abroad for the chaos-courting president.

The trip, which begins Friday, is supposed to be a chance to build relationships with key allies and showcase the "America First" policies he promised on the campaign trail. But so far, Trump has spent much his remaining hours stateside combative and complaining about questions still swirling about possible collusion with Russia. Trump says "everybody, even my enemies, have said there is no collusion."

As he tries to calm worried allies, he'll be followed by fallout from his firing of FBI Director James Comey and the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Trump campaign ties to Russia.

Trump's itinerary begins Saturday in Saudi Arabia.